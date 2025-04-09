Trump officials reportedly freeze $790M in federal funding for Northwestern University

Northwestern University in suburban Evanston is reportedly losing nearly $790 million in federal funding and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York is set to lose more than $1 billion while the government investigates alleged civil rights violations at both schools, the White House says.

The White House confirmed the funding pauses late Tuesday night, but offered no further details on what it entails, or what grants to the schools are being affected. According to The Daily Northwestern campus newspaper, University President Michael Schill Tuesday said the federal government hadn't notified the university of the freeze, and that the school was "notified by members of the media."

As of Wednesday morning, the university confirmed the NBC Chicago that it had "not received any official notification from the federal government."

"Federal funds that Northwestern receives drive innovative and life-saving research, like the recent development by Northwestern researchers of the world’s smallest pacemaker, and research fueling the fight against Alzheimer’s disease," a statement from the school said. "This type of research is now at jeopardy. The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress."

In a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Evanston congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said the funding freeze puts "life-saving cures and critical research at risk."

Make no mistake about it: Trump's reported decision to freeze funding at Northwestern University will put life-saving cures and critical research at risk.



This freeze won't protect the Jewish students Trump claims to defend, it will instead undermine their academic endeavors.… — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) April 9, 2025

The moves come as the Trump administration cuts off money to other selective and ivy league schools, citing their responses to Pro-Palestinian protests that took over campuses in 2024. The protests led to hundreds of complaints of antisemitism on campus, along with reports of Jewish students feeling unsafe and harassed.

Officials have already singled out Columbia University, making an example of it with threats to withhold $400 million in federal funds. As a precondition for restoring the money — along with billions more in future grants — the Republican administration is demanding changes in university policy.

Last month, the Education Department sent letters to more than 60 universities — including Cornell and Northwestern — warning of “potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations” under federal law to “protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.”

In a report last month, Northwestern University said it improved public safety and updated disciplinary procedures, and that reports of antisemitism had dropped.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks incidents of antisemitism and other forms of hate, said the university has more work to do.

“While we have seen some positive steps from the administration, there’s a lot left to be desired,' ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg said. "There’s a lot more need to grow to address antisemitism.”