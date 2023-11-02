If you’re looking to learn more about history, science or see art all while keeping warm indoors, you better take advantage of the free days in Chicago museums before the end of 2023.

But, you’ll have to be an Illinois resident.

Adler Planetarium

Gaze at the stars and learn more about outer space at the Adler Planetarium. Visit free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Art institute

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, with multiple limited-run exhibits to catch before the year ends.

Field Museum

Learn about natural science and human evolution at the Field Museum which has multiple free days for Illinois residents from November to December.

November: Free for Illinois residents Nov. 7, 10, 14, 28

December: Free for Illinois residents Dec. 5, 12

Catch it while you can because the last free day to visit the largest science center in the Western Hemisphere’s last free day for 2023 is Nov. 8. Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Explore the stunning works of over 2,000 pieces by living artists at the Museum of Contemporary art. Illinois residents can visit for free every Tuesday.

Skokie Holocaust Museum

Honor Holocaust history by visiting the Skokie Holocaust Museum. The museum offers free admission on the last day of every month.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Examine over 15,000 pieces of history at the nation’s oldest independent African American history museum. The museum offers free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays and free admission to all military personnel and first responders.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free