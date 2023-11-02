chicago news

Here are the free days at Chicago museums to visit before the end of 2023

From the Art Institute to the Museum of Science and Industry, you better catch the free days before time runes out

By Kim Jao

AA_FieldMuseum
Choose Chicago

If you’re looking to learn more about history, science or see art all while keeping warm indoors, you better take advantage of the free days in Chicago museums before the end of 2023. 

But, you’ll have to be an Illinois resident. 

Adler Planetarium

Gaze at the stars and learn more about outer space at the Adler Planetarium. Visit free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Art institute

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, with multiple limited-run exhibits to catch before the year ends. 

Field Museum

Local

the food guy 2 hours ago

The Food Guy: Chef engages in ‘food diplomacy' in Chicago's sister city of Osaka

chicago news 4 hours ago

Leftover candy from Halloween? Here's what to do with it

Learn about natural science and human evolution at the Field Museum which has multiple free days for Illinois residents from November to December. 

November: Free for Illinois residents Nov. 7, 10, 14, 28

December: Free for Illinois residents Dec. 5, 12

Museum of Science and Industry

Catch it while you can because the last free day to visit the largest science center in the Western Hemisphere’s last free day for 2023 is Nov. 8. Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Explore the stunning works of over 2,000 pieces by living artists at the Museum of Contemporary art. Illinois residents can visit for free every Tuesday.

Skokie Holocaust Museum 

Honor Holocaust history by visiting the Skokie Holocaust Museum. The museum offers free admission on the last day of every month.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Examine over 15,000 pieces of history at the nation’s oldest independent African American history museum. The museum offers free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays and  free admission to all military personnel and first responders.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us