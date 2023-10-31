Add a visit to the Art Institute of Chicago to your calendar this holiday season because free days for Illinois residents have been announced.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 22, Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the museum said in a post.

To make use of this opportunity, residents can stop by the admission desk when they visit with proof of evidence. Residents can also reserve tickets in advance online where resident status will be verified using the billing address’ zip code.

Several other iconic Chicago museums are offering free days through the end of the year, including the Field Museum, and the Museum of Science and Industry.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Beyond the museum’s classics, admission into the Art Institute this season will allow you to see a variety of limited exhibits. Here are a few to look out for:

Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome

Two rare paintings by Italian painter Caravaggio (1571-1610) and multiple works by his followers, Caravaggisti, depict stories of turmoil, violence and the shady underworld of taverns at the turn of the 17th century in Europe.

Caravaggio’s and work by his Caravaggisti can be viewed at the Art Institute until Dec. 31.

Munakata Shikō and Buddhism in 20th-Century Japanese Prints

Buddhist prints by 20th century Japanese artist Munakata Shikō are on display, featuring his two landmark series from the 1930s, Kegon-fu (1937) and Two Bodhisattvas and Ten Great Disciples of Buddha Sakyamuni (designed in 1939)

The exhibit will be open until Jan. 7, 2024.

Kameelah Janan Rasheed: Unsewn Time

Multimedia artist Kameela Janan Rasheed (born in 1985) creates art using printmaking, photography, painting and video techniques. Her Unsewn Time exhibit considers how meaning is depicted in forms created through intimate rituals and improvisation. Rasheed questions what meaning can and cannot be conveyed through words and the other means through which messages can be shared.

View this exhibit until Jan. 8, 2024.

Camille Claudel

Over 60 sculptures by trailblazing female French sculptor Camille Claudel (1963-1943) are on view, depicting allegories and keen observations made in terracotta, plaster, bronze and stone.

“Claudel’s sculptures contend with universal themes of love, loss, passion, and the intimacy of daily experience; they embody the artist’s uncompromising pursuit of stylistic and professional independence,” The Art Institute says.

The exhibit will be open until Feb. 19, 2024.