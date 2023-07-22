Here are 8 Illinois water parks you can visit to cool down this summer

While pools and splashpads are especially popular during the summer, there are other places you can go for a thrilling experience.

Here are some of Illinois’ most notable water parks:

Hurricane Harbor - Gurnee

Attached to Gurnee’s Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor features several aquatic attractions, including the world’s tallest water coaster. The Tsunami Surge reaches a height of 86 feet with a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Tickets for the water park can be purchased at the Six Flags website.

Raging Waves - Yorkville

Raging Waves is Illinois' largest water park with over 10 different slides and multiple splashpads. The water park includes sections for all ages, with designated areas for younger children. Raging Waves is open daily through the end of June and July and offers a variety of dates in August and September. Tickets start at $34.99. Bundles and ticket packages are included on the website.

Paradise Bay Water Park - Lombard

With a zero-depth entry leisure pool and three types of slides, Lombard Park District's Paradise Bay Water Park offers multiple aquatic activities. The water park also includes a concessions stand, locker room facilities and offers swimming lessons and water fitness classes in addition to a swim and dive team. The regular season lasts through Aug. 16. More information on passes and hours can be found here.

Coral Cove Water Park - Carol Stream

For $7, residents of Carol Stream can enjoy a day at the Coral Cove Water Park’s numerous slides and splash pad attraction. Non-residents can enter for $10. The water park is open daily through Aug. 13. Private canopy rentals and water park rentals are also available. More information is available on the Coral Cove website.

Mystic Water - Des Plaines

Mystic Waters features two 37-foot tall slides with activities for all ages, ranging from a lazy river to a splash pad. Complete with a café, the water park is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. General admission is set at $19 for adults, $17 for youth under 17 and seniors over 60, and free for children 2 and younger. Discounted resident admission is also offered with more information here.

Splash Country Water Park - Aurora

With multiple slides and an enclosed kid-friendly area, Splash Country is Aurora’s family-geared water park. For as low as $12 for non-residents, families can enjoy the park every day of the week with special events and theme days throughout the summer. More information can be found on the Splash Country website.

Atcher Island - Schaumburg

This tropical-themed water park is open every day of the week during the summer. Children can enjoy a spray ground, pool and body slides. Patrons must be 42 inches to ride the body slide and 48 inches to ride the bowl slide. More information on admission and amenities can be found here.

Pelican Harbor - Bolingbrook

Pelican Harbor is the Bolingbrook Park District’s outdoor – and indoor – aquatic park. The space offers swim programs, memberships and rentals. More information can be found on the Bolingbrook Park District website.