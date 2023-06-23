The summer of 2022 saw a nationwide lifeguard shortage and Chicago pools felt that squeeze, with many of them opening later than their typical June date.

This year however, that's not the case. And with 80 and 90 degree temperatures in the Chicago weekend forecast, residents across the city will have plenty public pool options to cool off at.

According to the Chicago Park District, all 77 of the city's pools -- 50 outdoor pools, and 27 indoor ones -- will open for the season as scheduled on Friday.

A full list of the city's pool locations and hours can be found here.

According to the park district, pools will close for the season Aug. 20.

Additionally, all "water spray features" -- otherwise known as splash pads -- are also set to open for the season on Friday. According to the Chicago Park District website map, more than 200 parks across the city have water spray features.