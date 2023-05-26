Chicago's 22 Beaches Open For the 2023 Summer Season

Chicago's nearly two-dozen beaches officially open for the 2023 season at 11 a.m. Friday, but not without a few changes.

“We’re excited to welcome back Chicagoans and tourists to Chicago’s 26 miles of pristine coastline, a backdrop to summer fun in Chicago and home to 22 gorgeous lakefront beaches," Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño said in a press release.

According to the park district, the 2023 beach season runs through Labor Day, which falls this year on Monday, Sept. 4. And while admission to all of Chicago's 22 beaches are free, swimming is only allowed at certain times.

"During the beach season, swimming is permitted in designated swim areas at the beaches when lifeguards are on duty from 11 am - 7 pm daily," the Chicago Park District says. "Swimming anywhere else along the lakefront is strictly prohibited and dangerous," park district says.

Additionally, some additional security measures are being put in place for the 2023 season.

Here's a breakdown of what to know if you plan to go.

Safety at Beaches

“The safety of Chicago residents, visitors and our park staff is our number one priority," Escareño said. "I am confident that the many beach safeguards and lifeguard training initiatives we’ve put in place will ensure all beach-goers can enjoy great experiences this summer."

According to the the Park District, more than 30 new "Beach Safety Ambassadors" will "assist in managing and ensuring the safety and supervision of patrons at the Park District’s busiest beaches." Officials say the new role's duties includes enforcing beach rules, assisting in emergency situations and more.

Additionally, the in a public safety announcement Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Police Department said beachgoers can expect to see more patrols nearby, as well as bag checks.

“It’s going to take all of us, not just the police, not just city government, to ensure that our communities can live and thrive in peace and safety,” Johnson said at the 63rd Street Beach, as he was surrounded by department heads.

“However you decide to spend your holiday weekend in Chicago, your safety is my top priority,” he said.

According to the park district, that swim conditions are updated each day around 11 a.m. "based on weather and surf conditions, and around 1:30 pm based on water quality conditions."

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller Thursday said his department has a “comprehensive safety plan” for the weekend that includes putting more officers on public transit and in business areas, as well as conducting bag checks at beaches and Millennium Park.

Flag Warning System

Chicago beaches abide by a flag warning system to determine whether its safe to swim at each beach:

Green – Swimming is permitted. Weather conditions are fair and water quality is good.

– Swimming is permitted. Weather conditions are fair and water quality is good. Yellow – Swimming is permitted, but caution is advised. Weather conditions are unpredictable or bacteria levels are higher than the water quality criteria set by EPA for notifying the public.

– Swimming is permitted, but caution is advised. Weather conditions are unpredictable or bacteria levels are higher than the water quality criteria set by EPA for notifying the public. Red – Swimming is not permitted. Weather conditions are dangerous or water quality conditions are dangerous.

You can check the daily status of each beach here, or by calling (312) 74-BEACH. Signs with conditions are also posted at each beach.

Chicago beaches will remain open until Labor Day weekend.

What's a Safe Water Temperature for Swimming?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, cold-water immersion can create a condition called “immersion hypothermia,” which can conduct heat away from the body up to 25 times faster than air.

Hypothermia can occur at some level in any water that is below 70 degrees, according to NIOSH.

According to The National Weather Service, "55 degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly. Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain."

The National Centers for Environmental Information and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that "70 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit is the range where most folks feel 'comfortable' swimming."

How to Check the Current Water Temperature at Lake Michigan

While it may be warm outside, the water may still be cold. Here's how to check the current water temperature and conditions at Lake Michigan.

Beach Guidelines

According to the Chicago Park District, beachgoers are asked to observe the guidelines below:

Obey lifeguards andswim only when lifeguards are present.

No glass, alcohol or smoking on the beach.

Permits are required for gatherings of 50 or more people, use of amplified sound, and concessions/vendors. More information about permits is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/permits-rentals.

Properly dispose of food, diapers and other refuse. Do not feed birds.

Dogs are only allowed in designated dog areas.

Please put swim diapers on small children.

Grilling is only allowed in designated areas and coals should be disposed in the red-hot metal containers. For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/grilling.

Keep accessible beach walks clear. No bicycling, skateboarding or rollerblading is permitted in these areas.

Access to the Lake Michigan Water Trail for sports such as kayaking, canoeing and other non-motorized board or paddle sports is allowed at 12th Street Beach. For more information, go to the rules page and download information on Lake Michigan water trails.

Kiteboarding is not permitted at 12th Street Beach; kiteboarding is ONLY permitted at Montrose Beach.

Only Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices (PFDs) are permitted. Children wearing PFDs should have an adult with them in the water.

Swimming is permitted and lifeguards are on duty at all beaches from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

A full list of Chicago beaches can be found here.