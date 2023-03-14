Guinness' Chicago Brewery, Taproom Targets Summer Opening in Fulton Market

Chicago is already one of the best cities to grab a drink during the summer, and soon Guinness will offer residents a new place to visit, as the Open Gate Brewery is set to open later this year.

According to officials with Diageo, the brewery and taproom will open during the summer in the city’s Fulton Market neighborhood.

The brewery will be housed in a former railroad depot, with 15,000 square-feet of space. It will include a taproom and a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

A full-service bakery will also be included in the plans, with the company partnering with the Chicago Food Depository to help fight hunger in the local community.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to a press release, the facility will offer more than a dozen rotating beers from the brewer, including the iconic stout imported from the main brewery in Ireland.

Experimental beers unique to Chicago will be produced and sold at the facility, according to officials.

The Open Gate Brewery will be the second American-based facility opened by Guinness, with another opening in Baltimore, Maryland in recent years. That attraction offers tours, dining options and a gift shop, as well as signature beers, including the company’s Baltimore Blonde offering.

An exact opening date has not yet been set, with more information to follow.