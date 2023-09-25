Guinness Brewery to open this week in the West Loop. Here's a preview of the menu

Guinness lovers, rejoice.

Chicago's giant new Guinness brewery in the West Loop is slated to open in the coming days. After months of anticipation, Chicago's Guinness’ Open Gate brewery, located at 901 W. Kinzie, will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 28.

It will be the company's second brewery in the U.S., along with its Baltimore location which opened to rave reviews in 2018.

According to company officials, the 15,000 square-foot facility will not only feature Guinness’ iconic stout beer, but will also feature brews made specifically for the city of Chicago.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants, a lot of great food, a lot of great beer being made in the city, and we get to be a small part of carrying on that legacy,” Ryan Wagner, head of marketing for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago, previously said. “What you’ll see here are some of our amazing beers from Dublin, the beers that people have grown to love over the course of more than 200 years, but you’ll also see new and exciting and innovative recipes from our brewers right here in Chicago.”

The space will also include a tap room, a restaurant and a bakery.

Anywhere from 12-to-16 beers will be available on tap at a given time, including Guinness brews from other parts of the world, according to the company.

Food items offered at the restaurant, will be diverse, drawing inspiration from all over the world, according to the company. The restaurant and taproom will be open five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, offering lunch, dinner and even brunch.

Customers will have a variety of options to choose from, including small plate appetizers, sandwiches and dishes that speak to the soul of Ireland, including Guinness Stew, corned beef plus bangers and mash.

You can find the complete menu on the Open Gate Brewery's website here.