First images show inside new Guinness brewery in Chicago

Get ready, beer lovers. The much-anticipated Chicago location of Guinness Open Gate Brewery is nearly here, and we're getting a first look at the interiors.

Guinness picked "a revitalized historic railroad depot" in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood to house its second taproom and brewing facility in the United States. Thursday, Sept. 28, marks the date of the first public pour in the space at 901 W. Kinzie St.

“As a native Chicagoan, I already know there are so many reasons to love Chicago - its people, culture, diverse and distinctive network of neighborhoods, and of course its food and beer scene," said Jay Sethi, chief marketing officer at Diageo Beer Company, in a statement when the West Loop location was announced in 2021. "The city was a natural choice to bring our first neighborhood hub to life."

Brew fans can expect a 15,000-square-foot space with a brewery, taproom, bakery and restaurant.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's a look inside, courtesy Guinness:

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Barrel Room, photo by Kendall McCaugherty

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago restaurant

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago Bakery at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago Cafe at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago Retail at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago

Kendall McCaugherty, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Chicago