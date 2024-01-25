Girlfriend of suspect in Joliet killings to appear in court following arrest

The girlfriend of the man accused of killing eight people in Joliet is expected to appear in court Thursday after being charged with obstruction of justice.

Joliet police said 21-year-old Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton was arrested during an investigation into the killings as detectives believe she made statements to prevent the apprehension of 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who died by suicide following a confrontation with police in Texas.

Cleveland-Singleton is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Authorities determined that Cleveland-Singleton was Nance's girlfriend and the mother of his 3-year-old son during an investigation into the shootings at 2212 West Acres Road in Joliet.

The whereabouts of Nance's 3-year-old son were unknown in the aftermath of the shootings, with detectives later learning that the boy and his mom may be with Cleveland-Singleton's mother and grandmother in Plainfield.

Seven of the eight victims in several weekend shootings in Joliet died in two residences in the 2000 block of West Acres Road Sunday, with authorities releasing new timelines. Natalie Martinez has the story.

Monday evening, detectives traveled to a home in the 15000 block of Joliet Road in Plainfield and located both Cleveland-Singleton and her son, police said.

Authorities said Cleveland-Singleton agreed to be transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning on the homicides.

Police said that after questioning, detectives believe that Cleveland-Singleton obstructed justice, with her statements later reviewed by the Will County State's Attorney's Office who approved one count of obstruction of justice.

Nance, who died by suicide after a confrontation with police in Texas, is accused of shooting and killing eight people and wounding another man across two homes in Joliet. Of those victims killed, authorities say seven were relatives of Nance, including his mother, brother, three sisters, as well as an aunt and uncle.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.