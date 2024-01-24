Girlfriend of suspect in Joliet killings arrested, charged with obstruction of justice

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The girlfriend of a now-deceased suspect in the killings of eight people in Joliet has been charged with obstruction of justice, according to authorities.

Joliet police said 21-year-old Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton was arrested during an investigation into the killings as detectives believe she made statements to prevent the apprehension of 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who died by suicide following a confrontation with police in Texas.

Authorities determined that Cleveland-Singleton was Nance's girlfriend and the mother of his 3-year-old son during an investigation into the shootings at 2212 West Acres Road in Joliet.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The whereabouts of Nance's 3-year-old son were unknown in the aftermath of the shootings, with detectives later learning that the boy and his mom may be with Cleveland-Singleton's mother and grandmother in Plainfield.

On Monday evening, detectives traveled to a home in the 15000 block of Joliet Road in Plainfield and located both Cleveland-Singleton and her son, police said.

Authorities said Cleveland-Singleton agreed to be transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning on the homicides.

Police said that after questioning, detectives believe that Cleveland-Singleton obstructed justice, with her statements later reviewed by the Will County State's Attorney's Office who approved one count of obstruction of justice.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is currently no further information available.