Here's everything we know after 7 people were found shot to death in Joliet

Editor's note: The man suspected in the shooting deaths of seven people in Joliet died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being confronted by law enforcement Monday night in Texas. Find the latest updates here.

Law enforcement spearheaded an extensive manhunt on Monday after seven people were shot and killed on Joliet's West Side.

Authorities were searching for the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who was said to be driving a red Toyota Camry with the license plate Q730412. Police urged the public to consider Nance "armed and dangerous" and urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Developments continued to unravel on Monday night as multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, searched for the suspected shooter.

Here's an explanation of everything we know so far:

What happened and when?

Details regarding the incidents themselves haven't been released, with police citing an ongoing investigation as the reason.

At around 12:04 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office notified Joliet police of an incident in the 2200 block of West Acres, Police Chief Bill Evans said. Sheriff's deputies had been conducting surveillance in the area in connection with two shootings that occurred one day prior.

At one point, deputies approached a residence, knocked on the door and received no response. They then went to a house across the street, which belonged to relatives of the first home's residents. Deputies noticed blood outside the second home, at which point they entered and found two people who had been shot to death.

They then called Joliet police as the residence was within city limits.

Five people were found deceased at a second home across the street, according to authorities.

What about the other shootings?

The first of two incidents occurred at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block Davis Street. According to Joliet police, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and sustained non-life threatening injuries. What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

About 10 minutes later, a different shooting was reported at the Pheasant Run apartment complex in unincorporated Joliet Township. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from his head with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim, who was identified as Toyosi Bakare, 28, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nance's vehicle, the red Toyota Camry, was seen in the area of both shootings shortly before gunfire occurred. Police determined the shootings aren't connected and said both appeared to be random.

Who are the victims?

The Will County Coroner's Office had yet to identify any of the seven people who were found dead as of late Monday evening. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said all of the victims were related and knew Nance, but didn't provide clarification, citing the ongoing investigation.

Who is responsible?

Romeo Nance, 23, of Joliet, is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of the seven people who were found dead on Monday, as well as both shootings on Sunday. Nance, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, is thought to be driving a Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412.

Court records show Nance had previously faced criminal charges, including for felony aggravated discharge of a firearm, felony criminal damage, battery and obstruction.

What was the motive?

Police had yet to shed light on a possible motive Monday evening.