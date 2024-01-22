Police investigating ‘active incident' Joliet, portion of West Acres Road closed

A portion of West Acres Road in Joliet was shut down on Monday afternoon while police conducted an unspecified investigation nearby, authorities said.

In a Facebook post at 1:50 p.m., the Joliet Police Department said it was investigating an "active incident" in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. The road remained closed between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue and wasn't expected to reopen for a "significant amount of time," police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Madison Street was also shut down between Greenwood Avenue and Douglas Street. Additional information on the incident had yet to be released by police late Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.