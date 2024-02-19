Daylight Saving Time

Get ready to change your clocks. Daylight saving time is fast approaching

While the time change hasn't happened yet, the days are getting longer already.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before you know it, we'll see more sunshine, but it will come with a tradeoff.

Like clockwork each year, our clocks will "spring forward" next month. But as you know, we'll lose an hour of sleep -- and adjusting may take some time.

This time around, daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 2 a.m.

As of Monday, Feb. 12, Chicago officially gained an hour of daylight at the end of the day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2023. In all, Chicago saw nearly 10 hours and 30 minutes of daylight that Monday, and days are only going to continue getting longer.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

By the end of the month, Chicago will see more than 11 hours of daylight per day, and clocks will soon reflect those rapid changes.

Under federal law, daylight saving time will resume in the United States on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming within just a matter of days.

For those curious, the summer solstice will take place on June 20, with more than 15 hours and 13 minutes of sunlight. Sunset will take place at approximately 8:29 p.m., giving residents plenty of time to enjoy the extra sunshine.

Days will start to get shorter after that, and the end of daylight saving time will occur on Nov. 3, 2024.

