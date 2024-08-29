GameStop to offer retro video games, consoles at select locations. Here's where in the Chicago area

Though GameStop has long been known as a destination for the most up-to-date consoles and video game systems, those who prefer to turn the clock back while gaming may be pleased with the chain's new offering.
According to the company's website, select locations nationwide are becoming "retro stores," offering the video games of yesterday that are typically only available on GameStop's website.
Experiencing a sharp spike in popularity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, retro video games are typically purchased at dedicated independent stores or online on platforms such as eBay.
According to GameStop, games, consoles and accessories from the following systems are available on the company's website, and may be seen in retro stores soon:
- Nintendo DS
- Nintendo Wii
- Nintendo Wii U
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)
- Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
- Nintendo 64
- Nintendo GameCube
- Nintendo Game Boy
- Nintendo Game Boy Advance
- Sony PlayStation
- Sony PlayStation 2
- Sony PlayStation 3
- Sony PlayStation Vita
- Sega Genesis
- Sega Saturn
- Sega Dreamcast
- Microsoft Xbox
- Microsoft Xbox 360
According to GameStop, the following stores within a 50-mile radius of downtown Chicago will serve as retro stores:
- 6451 W. Diversey Ave. Ste. G9, Chicago
- 5695 W. Touhy Ave., Niles
- 1818 165th St., Hammond, Indiana
- 16205 Harlem Ave. Ste. D, Tinley Park
- 15864 S. LaGrange Rd. Ste. D1E, Orland Park
- 6133 US Highway 6, Portage, Indiana
- 10033 77th St. Ste. 410, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
More information on GameStop's retro offerings can be found here.
