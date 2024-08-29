GameStop to offer retro video games, consoles at select locations. Here's where in the Chicago area

Though GameStop has long been known as a destination for the most up-to-date consoles and video game systems, those who prefer to turn the clock back while gaming may be pleased with the chain's new offering.

According to the company's website, select locations nationwide are becoming "retro stores," offering the video games of yesterday that are typically only available on GameStop's website.

Experiencing a sharp spike in popularity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, retro video games are typically purchased at dedicated independent stores or online on platforms such as eBay.

According to GameStop, games, consoles and accessories from the following systems are available on the company's website, and may be seen in retro stores soon:

Nintendo DS

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii U

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Nintendo 64

Nintendo GameCube

Nintendo Game Boy

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Sony PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 2

Sony PlayStation 3

Sony PlayStation Vita

Sega Genesis

Sega Saturn

Sega Dreamcast

Microsoft Xbox

Microsoft Xbox 360

According to GameStop, the following stores within a 50-mile radius of downtown Chicago will serve as retro stores:

6451 W. Diversey Ave. Ste. G9, Chicago

5695 W. Touhy Ave., Niles

1818 165th St., Hammond, Indiana

16205 Harlem Ave. Ste. D, Tinley Park

15864 S. LaGrange Rd. Ste. D1E, Orland Park

6133 US Highway 6, Portage, Indiana

10033 77th St. Ste. 410, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

More information on GameStop's retro offerings can be found here.