Full video shows dramatic high-speed Chicago expressway police chase

A dramatic police chase through the expressways and surface streets of Chicago ended with one person in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The chase unfolded when a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery was spotted in suburban South Holland.

Eventually, just ahead of the evening rush hour, the Hyundai SUV sped away and Illinois State Police began to pursue it. The suspect vehicle was seen by NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter weaving its way up and down the Bishop Ford Expressway and Illinois 394 before it finally exited westbound at 127th Street.

You can see a full video of the chase here.

After speeding down the busy street, narrowly avoiding multiple collisions in the process, the vehicle then turned northward onto Interstate 57, then took a ramp onto the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

That vehicle then exited the highway at 87th Street and ultimately stopped near 83rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after police halted the chase.

The two occupants inside then split up on 83rd Street, with one individual walking westbound and ultimately getting taken into custody by Illinois State Police troopers.

Details of what led to the chase, and the whereabouts of the second individual in the vehicle, remain unknown at this time.