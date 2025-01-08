High-speed police chase unfolds on multiple Chicago expressways

A police chase unfolded Wednesday afternoon on multiple Chicago-area expressways, with a wanted vehicle traveling at high rates of speed for nearly an hour.

Illinois State Police and several suburban departments were observed chasing the Hyundai SUV as it drove up and down the Bishop Ford Expressway and Illinois 394, going between suburbs and the city of Chicago as it sped away from authorities.

The vehicle then exited the Bishop Ford at 127th Street, speeding westbound and eventually getting onto Interstate 57.

The driver then drove onto the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway for a brief time before exiting at 87th Street.

At that point in the pursuit, the vehicle drove into a nearby neighborhood, stopping multiple times before two individuals got out of the vehicle near 83rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The two individuals then split up, walking in opposite directions. One of the individuals walked past two police squad cars before being apprehended by officers in the area. The officers were seen handcuffing the individual.

The other individual remains at-large at this time, having walked eastbound on 83rd Street.

