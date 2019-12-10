‘Frida Kahlo 2020’: Exhibit Tickets Go On Sale

An exhibition of works by Frida Kahlo is coming to the Chicago area and tickets go on sale Tuesday, according to the College of DuPage.

‘Frida Kahlo 2020’ will feature 26 original pieces, alongside an “immersive historical exhibit that provides a framework of her life, circumstances and events that led to Kahlo becoming one of the most important painters of the 20th century and of our time,” stated the Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

The exhibit will commence on June 1 and will last until Aug.31 at the Glen Ellyn campus in the Summer of 2020.

According to the museum, the works of the Mexican painter is a loan from Mexico City’s Dolores Olmedo Museum Collection.

Visitors who choose to purchase tickets at a specific time slot will be charged $18 the entrance, however those who prefer an untimed experience can purchase the entry fee for $35.

Purchase tickets online here, or call 630-942-4000.