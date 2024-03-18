Free days at the Chicago Botanic Garden this month

The Chicago Botanic Garden has announced its free admission days for the next two months, with guests getting the opportunity to check out the garden this week.

The garden, located at 1000 Lake Cook Rd., offers free admission days each month for Illinois residents.

To receive the free admission, nonmembers must preregister online in advance. Guests can preregister for up to two months in advance.

Preregistration is not required in advance on free admission days for:

Active-duty military

U.S. military reservists and former POWs

LINK and WIC cardholders

Illinois educators

Kids’ Museum Passport holders

This month, the Chicago Botanic Garden will host free admission days from March 18 to March 22.

Next month, the garden will host free admission days from April 8-11.

To see more free admission days for Illinois residents at area museums, check out our updated "free days" tracker.