Free museum days in Chicago in March: Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and more

Looking for something to do on your day off or during your weekend?

Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days in March to Illinois residents as long as they show proof of Illinois residency.

Here’s seven museums that are offering free admission days this month.

American Writers Museum

On March 17, the American Writers Museum is offering a free admission day to Illinois residents.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Sunday.

To order the free admission ticket, guests must register online in advance.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

On Wednesdays, The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center offers free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

To order the free admission ticket, guests must register online in advance.

National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Museum of Mexican Art is free every day to guests.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Field Museum

On Wednesdays, the Field Museum offers free admission to Illinois residents.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum offers free admission to Illinois residents on March 12, March 27 and March 28.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

The Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago offers free admission to Illinois residents on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month until March 22.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium offers free admission to Illinois residents on March 5, March 12, March 19 and March 26.

The museum is open for free evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the designated Tuesday nights.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.