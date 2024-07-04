What stores are open and closed on July 4? Target, Aldi, Home Depot and more

While fireworks, parties, parades and barbecues are traditions for many on the Fourth of July, last-minute shoppers may run into unexpected store closures.

From Target, to Costco, to Home Depot, Aldi and more, here's what stores are open and closed on Thursday, July 4.

Retailers and stores

Warehouse membership club Costco said it would be closed on July 4th, but the vast majority of major national retailers will be open, with some offering promotional sales to lure customers. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Grocery Stores

Aldi: Check your store's hours here.

Check your store's hours here. Cermak Fresh Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Mariano's : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Meijer : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. Trader Joe's: Stores will be open until 5 p.m.

Stores will be open until 5 p.m. Tony's Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Target: Stores will be open; hours vary by location

Stores will be open; hours vary by location Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Convenience stores and pharmacies

Mail delivery, schools, government offices

Government offices, courthouses, post offices, courts and schools are closed Thursday. There will be no mail delivery or Post Office box service available during the holiday.

FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.

Similarly, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.

Trash and garbage collection pickup the week of July 4 may be on a different schedule as well. Check with your local suburban municipality or check your Chicago garbage collection schedule here.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday. Some ATM services may be available.