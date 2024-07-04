What stores are open and closed on July 4? Target, Aldi, Home Depot and more

While fireworks, parties, parades and barbecues are traditions for many on the Fourth of July, last-minute shoppers may run into unexpected store closures.
From Target, to Costco, to Home Depot, Aldi and more, here's what stores are open and closed on Thursday, July 4.
Retailers and stores
Warehouse membership club Costco said it would be closed on July 4th, but the vast majority of major national retailers will be open, with some offering promotional sales to lure customers. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.
Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.
- Ace Hardware: Hours may vary per location. Check your store's hours here.
- Apple: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary per location.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Burlington: Check your store's hours here.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Check your store's hours here.
- Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Family Dollar: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Hobby Lobby: Check your store's hours here.
- Home Depot: Stores will be open during normal business hours
- HomeGoods: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- IKEA: Closing at 6 p.m.
- JOANN: Closing at 7 p.m.
- JcPenney: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Kohl's: Check your store's hours here
- Lowe's: Most stores close at 8 p.m.
- Macy's: Most stores close at 7 p.m.
- Marshalls: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Michaels: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Menards: Most stores close at 8 p.m.
- Nordstrom: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom Rack: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Petco: Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.
- PetSmart: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Sephora: Check your store's hours here.
- Staples: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- The Home Depot: Check your store's hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Ulta: Check your store's hours here.
Grocery Stores
- Aldi: Check your store's hours here.
- Cermak Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Mariano's: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Meijer: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: Stores will be open until 5 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Target: Stores will be open; hours vary by location
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Convenience stores and pharmacies
- Casey's: 5:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Starbucks: Check your store's hours here
- CVS: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Walgreens: Check your store's hours here
- 7-Eleven: Check your store's hours here
- Speedway: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
Mail delivery, schools, government offices
Local
Government offices, courthouses, post offices, courts and schools are closed Thursday. There will be no mail delivery or Post Office box service available during the holiday.
FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.
Similarly, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.
Trash and garbage collection pickup the week of July 4 may be on a different schedule as well. Check with your local suburban municipality or check your Chicago garbage collection schedule here.
Banks and the stock market
U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday. Some ATM services may be available.