Fourth of July parade guide: Where to celebrate in the city and the suburbs

In addition to the many fireworks displays happening in and around Chicago, the city and surrounding suburbs will also celebrate Independence Day with a number of parades and festivals.

From Antioch to Downers Grove to Beecher and more, there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy the festivities.

Find the closest parade to you here with our guide:

Antioch

When: 10:30 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting at Antioch Community High School and traveling north, finishing at Williams Park. See more here

Aurora

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Begins at the intersection of Benton Street and Broadway Street, ending past Downer Place at Middle Avenue. See more here

Bartlett

When: 10 a.m., July 6

Where: View the parade map here

Beecher

When: 4 p.m., July 4

Where: View the parade map here

Bensenville

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Steps off at 12 S. Center St. in the town center, traveling east on Green Street, continuing south on York Road to Jefferson Street and ending at Redmon Recreational Complex. See more here

Blue Island

When: Noon, July 4

Where: Blue Island historic downtown, running on Western Avenue south from Prairie Street to Grove Street. See more here

Buffalo Grove

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Begins at the intersection of Center Street and Wicke Avenue and disbanding at Prairie and Pearson Street. See more here

Carol Stream

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: See more parade info here

Deerfield

When: 11 a.m., July 4

Where: Deerspring Park. See more here

Downers Grove and Woodridge

When: 1 p.m., July 4

Where: Starting at Main Street and Grant Street, traveling south to Warren Avenue. See more here

Elgin

When: 9 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting at the intersection of Douglas and Slade. See more here

Evanston

When: 2 p.m., July 4

Where: East on Central Street and ending at Ryan Field. See more here

Glencoe

When: 1 p.m., July 4

Where: Begins at the intersection of South and Hawthorn, ending at Hazel Avenue. See more here

Glenview

When: 11:20 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting at Harlem and Glenview Road. See more here

Glen Ellyn

When: Noon, July 4

Where: Beginning at Fawell Blvd, see more here

Hinsdale

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Starts at Sixth and Garfield Street, see more here

Hyde Park

When: 11 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting near Hyde Park Bank parking lot. See more here

Lincolnshire

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: View parade map here

Lisle

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Begins at Lisle Junior High School, ending at Lisle Village Hall. See more here

Mokena

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. See more here

Morton Grove

When: 2:30 p.m., July 4

Where: See route here

Mount Prospect

When: 1 p.m., July 4

Where: Begins at the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue, see more here

Northbrook

When: 4 p.m., July 4

Where: Starts just west of Westmoor School, 2500 Cherry Lane, and ending at Village Hall. See more here

North Riverside

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Starts at 9th Avenue and 26th Street, traveling east to Veterans Park. See more here

Oswego

When: 9 a.m., July 4

Where: Starts at Yorkville High School and ends at Town Square Park, see more here

Palatine

When: 11 a.m., July 6

Where: See parade map here

Palos Heights

When: Noon, July 4

Where: Starts on Harlem Avenue, see more here

Skokie

When: Noon, July 4

Where: Lincoln Avenue near Oakton Community College, continuing to Oakton Park. See more here

Vernon Hills

When: 9 a.m., July 4

Where: Begins at Countryside Fire Station and ends at Hawthorn Schools. See more here



Warrenville

When: 6 p.m., July 3

Where: Starting downtown, traveling south down Warren Avenue and ending at Woodland Road. See more here

Wheaton

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting at 225 W Karlskoga Ave., see more information here

Winnetka

When: 10 a.m., July 4

Where: Starting at the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue, ending at Village Green Park. See more here