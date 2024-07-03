Fourth of July parade guide: Where to celebrate in the city and the suburbs

In addition to the many fireworks displays happening in and around Chicago, the city and surrounding suburbs will also celebrate Independence Day with a number of parades and festivals.
From Antioch to Downers Grove to Beecher and more, there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy the festivities.
Find the closest parade to you here with our guide:
Antioch
When: 10:30 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting at Antioch Community High School and traveling north, finishing at Williams Park. See more here
Aurora
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Begins at the intersection of Benton Street and Broadway Street, ending past Downer Place at Middle Avenue. See more here
Bartlett
When: 10 a.m., July 6
Where: View the parade map here
Beecher
When: 4 p.m., July 4
Where: View the parade map here
Bensenville
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Steps off at 12 S. Center St. in the town center, traveling east on Green Street, continuing south on York Road to Jefferson Street and ending at Redmon Recreational Complex. See more here
Blue Island
When: Noon, July 4
Where: Blue Island historic downtown, running on Western Avenue south from Prairie Street to Grove Street. See more here
Buffalo Grove
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Begins at the intersection of Center Street and Wicke Avenue and disbanding at Prairie and Pearson Street. See more here
Carol Stream
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: See more parade info here
Deerfield
When: 11 a.m., July 4
Where: Deerspring Park. See more here
Downers Grove and Woodridge
When: 1 p.m., July 4
Where: Starting at Main Street and Grant Street, traveling south to Warren Avenue. See more here
Elgin
When: 9 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting at the intersection of Douglas and Slade. See more here
Evanston
When: 2 p.m., July 4
Where: East on Central Street and ending at Ryan Field. See more here
Glencoe
When: 1 p.m., July 4
Where: Begins at the intersection of South and Hawthorn, ending at Hazel Avenue. See more here
Glenview
When: 11:20 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting at Harlem and Glenview Road. See more here
Glen Ellyn
When: Noon, July 4
Where: Beginning at Fawell Blvd, see more here
Hinsdale
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Starts at Sixth and Garfield Street, see more here
Hyde Park
When: 11 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting near Hyde Park Bank parking lot. See more here
Lincolnshire
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: View parade map here
Lisle
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Begins at Lisle Junior High School, ending at Lisle Village Hall. See more here
Mokena
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. See more here
Morton Grove
When: 2:30 p.m., July 4
Where: See route here
Mount Prospect
When: 1 p.m., July 4
Where: Begins at the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue, see more here
Northbrook
When: 4 p.m., July 4
Where: Starts just west of Westmoor School, 2500 Cherry Lane, and ending at Village Hall. See more here
North Riverside
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Starts at 9th Avenue and 26th Street, traveling east to Veterans Park. See more here
Oswego
When: 9 a.m., July 4
Where: Starts at Yorkville High School and ends at Town Square Park, see more here
Palatine
When: 11 a.m., July 6
Where: See parade map here
Palos Heights
When: Noon, July 4
Where: Starts on Harlem Avenue, see more here
Skokie
When: Noon, July 4
Where: Lincoln Avenue near Oakton Community College, continuing to Oakton Park. See more here
Vernon Hills
When: 9 a.m., July 4
Where: Begins at Countryside Fire Station and ends at Hawthorn Schools. See more here
Warrenville
When: 6 p.m., July 3
Where: Starting downtown, traveling south down Warren Avenue and ending at Woodland Road. See more here
Wheaton
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting at 225 W Karlskoga Ave., see more information here
Winnetka
When: 10 a.m., July 4
Where: Starting at the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue, ending at Village Green Park. See more here