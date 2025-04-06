Logan Square

Man shot during Logan Square altercation, Chicago police say

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was transported to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man became involved in an altercation with a group in the 3700 block of West Armitage at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

During that altercation, an individual pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the victim multiple times, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was initially listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody in connection with the attack, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Logan Square
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us