Man shot during Logan Square altercation, Chicago police say

A man was transported to a Chicago hospital after he was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man became involved in an altercation with a group in the 3700 block of West Armitage at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

During that altercation, an individual pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the victim multiple times, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was initially listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody in connection with the attack, and Area Five detectives are investigating.