What Will the Forecast Look Like For the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? What to Know Ahead of the Race

While some of the Chicago area is grappling with significant snowfall in a late-season winter storm, preparations are being made for this year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Though Saturday's conditions are not made at all for running, participants should have some dry ground once the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Current forecast models suggest partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s for much of the race, which is scheduled to conclude at 11 a.m.

From there, rainfall is expected to impact parts of the Chicago area beginning in the early afternoon hours, leaving some chance for precipitation in the latter part of the race.

The shuffle's 8K Run and 2-Mile Walk courses both begin and end in Chicago's Grant Park. However, the 8K Run heads past the Chicago River, while the 2-Mile Walk takes a left on Randolph and follows along the Lakefront Trail.

For a closer look at the routes, check out the Shamrock Shuffle course map.

Participants of the 8K run must be capable of maintaining a 15-minute mile pace. For The Mile and 2-Mile Walk it's a 20-minute mile pace and a 30-minute mile pace, respectively.

According to the race website, runners must complete "the full event distance, start line to finish line, within the event time requirement of 1 hour and 15 minutes (1:15:59) for the 8K Run, 20 minutes (00:20:59) for The Mile and 1 hour (1:00:59) for the 2-Mile Walk."

"Participants who finish outside of the time requirement may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel. Runners who finish outside of the time requirement may not be recorded as official finishers," the event's website states.