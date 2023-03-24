Timeline Shows Snowfall Pummeling Parts of Chicago Area Saturday

Although spring began earlier this week, the winter weather appears to be sticking around longer than one might've thought.

Both a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will go into effect for portions of the Chicago area starting Saturday morning, bringing accumulating, wet snow and gusty winds to north suburban communities.

Lake and McHenry counties will likely be the hardest hit, with a winter system dumping up to 2 inches of snow per hour and accumulations possibly exceeding 8 inches when all is said and done.

Here's what we know about the arrival of the weather system, what you should expect and when.

Friday Night/Overnight

Rain - not snow - will kickoff the weather event, with showers expected from around 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. or so, until the precipitation shifts to snow. Snowfall is poised to begin around 4 a.m. in several counties, including DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties and will likely continue for several hours. The intensity of the snowfall, however, will likely vary depending on your location.

A winter storm warning is set to begin at 4 a.m. for Lake and McHenry counties, while in DeKalb and Kane counties, a winter weather advisory is expected to begin at the same time.

Early Saturday Morning

Heavy snow bands will develop in the early morning hours across the northern and western suburbs. Anyone thinking about venturing out will want to be especially cautious as roads will likely be snow-covered, leading to difficult travel conditions.

Late Saturday Morning/Midday

Lake and McHenry counties will likely see the most accumulation, with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour through the late morning hours, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller.

Sporadic power outages and downed tree limbs are possible, as well, due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour, according to the NWS. Kenosha County will likely see much of the same, but could experience higher snowfall totals. Accumulations between 6 and 10 inches are expected there, according to NWS.

In northern Cook County, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m., warning of snowfall rates in excess of one inch during a brief period in the morning.

DeKalb and Kane counties, meanwhile, will likely experience snowfall rates of somewhere between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Slushy snow will likely cover untreated roads, making driving conditions challenging there as well.

Saturday Afternoon

While both the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are set to expire at 1 p.m., the snow won't stop immediately. Snow will possibly mix with rain after 1 p.m., then gradually end in the hours after that.

By then, Lake and McHenry counties will likely have seen somewhere between 5 and 8 inches of snow. DeKalb and Kane counties, meanwhile, are expecting total accumulations between 2 and 6 inches.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy skies will be present across most of the region Saturday night. Conditions will likely be chilly, with low temperatures in the mid to high 20s and wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday

Rain and snow showers are possible in the morning hours Sunday, potentially putting a damper on the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle. Precipitation will likely exit by the afternoon hours, which is when partly cloudy skies are slated to move in. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the 40s.