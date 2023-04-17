Following Weekend of ‘Reckless, Disruptive' Gatherings Downtown, Some Call For Teen Curfew to Return

Some activists and business owners in Chicago are calling for officials to reinstate last summer's citywide curfew for minors after this past weekend saw multiple days of large gatherings of young people that resulted in chaotic scenes and multiple arrests.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a total of 15 people -- nine adults and six minors -- were arrested late Saturday night after what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered near Millennium Park, with some engaging in "reckless and disruptive behavior," police said.

In one instance, two teenagers were shot in the area of State and Madison streets in the middle of a large crowd.

A similar situation unfolded one day earlier at 31st Street Beach, when a 14-year-old boy was shot during a large gathering billed as a "teen trend" meetup.

“CPD responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults in the downtown district engaging in reckless and disruptive behavior, putting themselves and the public at risk for harm,” officials said of the arrests.

While most charges were for reckless conduct, a 16-year-old male was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with one of the shootings that took place, officials said.

According to officials, several cars were damaged during incidents on both evenings, and the Chicago Transit Authority altered bus routes and bypassed several downtown train stations due to police activity Saturday night.

'Someone Needs To Handle Crime in this Community'

During a Sunday press conference, Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce President Bill Morton spoke out against the events, saying he is holding the incoming administration accountable.

"I very much hope that our next mayor will take some measures to solve this issue of violent crime in our city," Morton said. "This is killing our small businesses. This is causing an exodus outside of the state of Illinois and outside of the city of Chicago. We're losing revenue in the city of Chicago. We're losing residents in the city of Chicago. We're losing residents in the state of Illinois, something has to be done about this."

"We need to give the Chicago Police Department the funding and the resources that they need to take care of this crime in our community," Morton added. "Someone needs to handle this crime in our community. And I hold the mayor, the governor and the aldermen responsible for the crime in our communities, and citywide."

During the conference, local activist Dr. Kim Tee asked the Chicago Police Department to enforce a Millennium Park curfew passed in 2022 by City Council that says anyone under the age of 18 is "welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

"We are here to request the Chicago Police Department come out and enforce the law ... So the curfew law must be put in full force beginning 6 p.m. tonight. If you are 18 years of age and below, you must come with a doubt or with your parents."

The curfew, issued by Mayor Lori Lightfoot last summer in response to similar events, says that Thursdays through Sundays beginning at 6 p.m., those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The law did not specific how many hours the curfew lasts, or when it expires.

Statements Issued by Lightfoot, Johnson

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson both issued statements regarding the chaotic scenes that erupted in the downtown area this weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said while many of the young people gathered to have a good time and enjoy the weather, some were involved in "reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior."

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct," the mayor's statement read, in part. "Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

Lightfoot noted that Chicago police leadership has assured her they will "make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months."

Through his transition committee Chicago for the People, Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson issued a statement, writing "in no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend."

"It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," he said. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."



Johnson went on to say "our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly."

The full statements from Lightfoot and Johnson are posted below:

Statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“Twice in the last few days, several large groups of young people have gathered across the city. Many of them were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. However, some of those young people were involved in reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior. As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.

I appreciate the individuals and business people who have reached out to me to express concerns. I have shared those concerns with the acting Superintendent and senior leadership within the Police Department in very candid and productive conversations.

CPD leadership has assured me that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months.

We have invested millions of dollars to support community-based organizations to partner with youth to co-activate fun, safe spaces all over the City throughout the year. We ask parents to partner with us by making sure that your children's plans are safe and that they know when to exit a situation before it becomes unsafe.”

Statement from Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.



Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone."