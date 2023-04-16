Mayor Lightfoot, Mayor-Elect Johnson Issue Statements on Large Gatherings Downtown Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson both issued statements regarding chaotic scenes that erupted in the downtown area amid large gatherings over the weekend, leading to a massive law enforcement response.

A total of 15 people, nine adults and six children, were arrested late Saturday night as hundreds, or possibly even more than a thousand people, gathered near Millennium Park, with some engaging in "reckless and disruptive behavior," Chicago police said. In one instance, two teenagers were shot in the area of State and Madison streets in the middle of a large crowd.

A similar situation unfolded one day earlier at 31st Street Beach, when a 14-year-old boy was shot during a large gathering billed as a "teen trend" meetup.

Chicago police responded to massive crowds of teenagers Saturday night at Millennium Park, one day after a similar gathering took place at 31st Street Beach, prompting police to heighten their presence along the lakefront. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen reports.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said while many of the young people gathered to have a good time and enjoy the weather, some were involved in "reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior."

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct," the mayor's statement read, in part. "Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

Lightfoot noted that Chicago police leadership has assured her they will "make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months."

Through his transition committee Chicago for the People, Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson issued a statement, writing "in no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend."

"It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," he said. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."



Johnson went on to say "our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly."

The full statements from Lightfoot and Johnson are posted below:

Statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“Twice in the last few days, several large groups of young people have gathered across the city. Many of them were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. However, some of those young people were involved in reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior. As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.

I appreciate the individuals and business people who have reached out to me to express concerns. I have shared those concerns with the acting Superintendent and senior leadership within the Police Department in very candid and productive conversations.

CPD leadership has assured me that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months.

We have invested millions of dollars to support community-based organizations to partner with youth to co-activate fun, safe spaces all over the City throughout the year. We ask parents to partner with us by making sure that your children's plans are safe and that they know when to exit a situation before it becomes unsafe.”

Statement from Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.



Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone."