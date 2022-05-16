What to Know About Chicago's Citywide Curfew And New Curfew for Unaccompanied Minors at Millennium Park

Following a string of recent violence in downtown Chicago culminating with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old near "The Bean" during a large gathering Saturday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday announced a new rule:

All unaccompanied minors under under the age of 18 years old are no longer allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

The move sparked support from some and criticism from others, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which stated "The promise of strict enforcement will result in unnecessary stop and arrests and further strain relations between CPD and young people of color."

Details are still unfolding around the ban, but here's what we currently know about the new Millennium Park curfew, and how it will work.

Who Does the Millennium Park Curfew Apply To?

According to a press release from Mayor Lightfoot's office, the curfew applies to "all unaccompanied minors" under the age of 18, whether they are visitors or residents.

Anyone under the age of 18 is "welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

The announcement however does not define 'responsible adult.'

When Does the Curfew Take Place? And When Does it Go Into Effect?

The curfew is currently in effect Thursdays through Sundays beginning at 6 p.m.

The Mayor's office does not outline how many hours the curfew lasts or when it expires.

Does Chicago Have a Citywide Curfew for Teens?

In a press conference Monday, Mayor Lightfoot said an 11 p.m. citywide weekend curfew for unaccompanied teens has been in place since 1992.

During the press conference, Mayor Lightfoot announced she was signing an Executive Order to move that curfew up to 10. p.m.

"I'm urging parents, guardians and responsible adults in the lives of children to make sure that you know what the rules are, and that you make a plan with your children and young people to make sure that they safely abide by this curfew that's been in effect for a very long time," Mayor Lightfoot said during a press conference Monday.

"You need to make sure that you understand what your young people are doing, who they are with and where they are going."

How Will the Curfews be Enforced?

In a press release from Mayor Lightfoot's office Sunday, the new curfew for unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park "will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly."

During a press conference Monday, Lightfoot said" The Chicago Police will exhaust all other efforts before they take law enforcement actions to make sure that young people are safe."



Further details on enforcement were not immediately available.

"I am also calling upon the Chicago Police Department," Lightfoot said in a press release, "to work with our federal partners to accelerate gun traces for all firearms found in the hands of minors and to swiftly bring criminal charges against any adult who has provided a firearm to a person under the age of 18."

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.