Flash flood warning issued for much of Chicago area as rainfall continues

A flash flood warning for most of the Chicago area was issued Friday afternoon as an unusually rainy January day creates a flooding risk in part due to frozen soil.

The warning, which is in effect for the entire metropolitan area besides Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois as well as Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, is in effect until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Though the day's heaviest rainfall in most areas fell between sunrise and 2 p.m., those living near rivers, poor drainage and in urban areas are advised to prepare for potential flooding.

Officials warn of standing water on areas where soil is still frozen, flooded streets and streams that may rise out of their banks, with localized ice jam flooding also possible.

Those near flooded areas are advised to not ever drive into flooded waters, search for higher ground and stay informed with the latest weather updates.

The warning comes amid an overflow action alert in Chicago, with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District asking residents to limit unnecessary water use to help prevent basement backups and sewer overflows.