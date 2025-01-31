UPDATE: The latest weather story for Friday, Jan. 31 can be found here, with fog and heavy rain expected. Our original story continues below.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an Overflow Action Alert Thursday afternoon, but how long does it last?

The alert was issued ahead of expected rainfall in the Chicago area in an effort to prevent overflowing of the city's sewer systems.

Due to recent frigid temperatures, frozen ground can stymie water absorption during rainfall, leading to a risk of basement flooding and sewer overflows.

Combined sewer overflows can lead to the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the river system.

"In most of the Chicago area, rainwater goes through the same set of pipes as the water that goes down the drain in your home. When too much water enters sewers too quickly, the sewers can back up into streets and basements," the Water Reclamation District said. "Additionally, extra water in sewers can cause them to overflow into the river in some cases. Every little bit of conservation can help reduce the overall amount of water in the system."

While no specific time was given for the alert, which was issued later on Thursday, MWRD said they usually issue the reminder hours before a storm, intending for it to continue throughout the upcoming weather event.

Friends of the Chicago River, an organization dedicated to protecting the river, however, advised Chicago residents to delay showers and limit any unnecessary water use for 48 to 72 hours.

A flood advisory remained in effect across the city through 1 p.m. Friday.

Here are some of the suggested ways to reduce water use:

Delay showers and baths

Flush less frequently

Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine

Residents are also advised to replace any old, leaky faucets, toilets and showerheads to newer, more efficient products.

More information on the water conservation efforts can be found here.