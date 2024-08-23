First day of school for CPS students is next week. Here's what parents need to know

As students across the Chicago area head back to school, some are wondering when Chicago Public Schools' students will return to the classroom.

For CPS students, the days are numbered.

The new academic year begins on Monday, Aug. 26, according to its 2024-2025 School Year Calendar. The day will mark the first full day of classes for the district's more than 300,000 students, according to CPS officials.

"We've been to schools, and I'll tell you - the excitement is so high. We are ready to receive our children on Monday," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday, noting teachers returned to the classroom this week to prepare for the new year.

Martinez said despite a nationwide school bus driver shortage, more children are receiving bus service within the district. In previous years, the district had around 700 drivers. This year, CPS has roughly 900 drivers.

"We're seeing more success than ever," he said. "There's still a national shortage, but I'm really optimistic about the progress we're making."

In recent weeks, CPS hosted a series of free back-to-school bashes, where families and students had the chance to reconnect, ask questions about the upcoming year, receive a backpack with school supplies and enjoy food.

To help students and families get ready for the first day and beyond, CPS has compiled a list of resources on its website, including information on transportation to and from school, student lunches and school supply lists.

If you have questions about district policies, the student code of conduct and attendance information, all that and more can be found on the district's website.