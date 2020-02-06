Fight Breaks Out at Lincoln Park High School After Students Hold Sit-In

What was supposed to be a peaceful sit-in at Lincoln Park High School ultimately grew out of control as another fight broke out at the school currently undergoing several controversial administrative changes.

Students had participated in a large sit-in Thursday morning, calling for "justice" and for their former school administrators to be reinstated.

"Until we have Brumfield, we won't yield," students chanted outside the school as their sit-in turned into a walk-out, their second this week.

Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were both removed from their positions amid an investigation into "serious allegations of misconduct" involving the school's boys basketball team. Boys Basketball Coach Donovan Robinson was also reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation and the team's season was suspended.

Soon after the sit-in and walkout, chaos erupted in the halls as video showed a large fight breaking out.

"There were people getting tackled and stuff," said student Abbie Lederer.

Chicago police confirmed they were called to the scene but said no report was filed and no one was taken into custody.

Still, some parents decided to remove their children from class over safety concerns.

"I feel more safe," said parent Sylvia Lesiak.

Students had previously walked out of class Monday to show support for their administrators, and to call on CPS to allow their basketball team to continue to play.

Soon after, Judith Gibbs, who was named administrator-in-charge in wake of the recent scandal, decided to leave her position, CPS announced.

CPS said Gibbs left the school because “she was not a good fit,” but the organization is also investigating allegations that Gibbs had improper contact with a student.

“We recently learned of an allegation about Judith Gibbs that involves improper contact with a student, and we have initiated an investigation,” the district said in a statement to NBC 5.

Video surfaced showing Gibbs grabbing the face of a student. The student said Gibbs was attempting to grab his I.D. but was "being aggressive about the whole situation."

Students and parents have been up in arms since the firings first began.

At a meeting Monday night, CPS announced multiple ongoing investigations into allegations and student and adult sexual misconduct, retaliation and interference in an investigation.

CPS did not respond to requests for comment on the latest incidents and has not provided an update on the investigations.