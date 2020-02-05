Lincoln Park High School Official Leaves Amid Continuing Controversy

It was another day and another shake-up at Chicago’s Lincoln Park High School Wednesday, as Chicago Public Schools officials say that Judith Gibbs has left her role as administrator-in-charge.

Gibbs took over her role after a scandal that led to the removal of several faculty members and the cancellation of the boys basketball team’s season.

CPS says that Gibbs left the school because “she was not a good fit,” but the organization is also investigating allegations that Gibbs had improper contact with a student.

“We recently learned of an allegation about Judith Gibbs that involves improper contact with a student, and we have initiated an investigation,” CPS said in a statement to NBC 5.

Meanwhile, students at the school are planning another walkout this week as controversy continues to swirl around the institution.

Students had previously walked out of class Monday to show support for their administrators, and to call on CPS to allow the team to continue to play.

The team’s season was suspended amid serious allegations of misconduct. Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were both removed from their positions amid an investigation into those allegations, and Boys Basketball Coach Donovan Robinson was reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.