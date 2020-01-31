Basketball Season Suspended, Principal Removed at Chicago’s Lincoln Park High School

Chicago Public Schools announced Friday the removal of top administrators at Lincoln Park High School and the suspension of the remainder of the season for the varsity boys basketball team amid misconduct allegations.

In a letter sent to parents, CPS Chief of Network Laura LeMone said the district removed Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield from their positions.

LeMone cited the severity of the unspecified allegations in suspending the season for the basketball team. Boys Basketball Coach Donovan Robinson and Dean John Johnson were reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation.

"I know that this is difficult news for the school community, but please know that we would have not taken these actions if we did not believe they were necessary to promote the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve," LeMone said in the letter.

Judith Gibbs and Jerryelyn Jones have been appointed as administrators-in-charge, the school district said.

CPS plans to discus the new leadership and transition plan at a 6 p.m. meeting Monday night with parents and families.