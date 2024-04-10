Farmers' Almanac predicts hot, muggy summer for Midwest, with all-time record warmth possible

With the warmest February on record in Chicago, the warmest year on record in 2023 and March 2024 being the 10th consecutive hottest month on record, Americans across the country have experienced warmth in new ways in recent years.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, that trend may be poised to continue as the summer of 2024 approaches.

Nearly all of the contiguous U.S. is predicted to have a hot summer, with most areas east of the Mississippi River expected to see wetter than normal summers as well.

The Great Lakes region in particular is predicted to see "muggy and stormy" conditions this summer, while much of the Southeast is described as "steamy and thundery" for the upcoming season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Great Plains are looking ahead to a "warm, seasonally stormy" summer, while hot and dry conditions are predicted for much of the American West.

As for the one region seeming to avoid the heat this summer when it comes to the Farmers' Almanac predictions, the Pacific Northwest is poised for dry conditions and seasonable temperatures.

The almanac predicts an especially soggy August and September across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., while reminding gardeners that more moisture will likely mean more bugs around this summer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there's a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be warmer than the record-hot 2023, with a 99% chance that 2024 will rank among the top five warmest years in recorded history.

More information on the summer predictions from the Farmers' Almanac can be found here.