Chicago smashes temperature record Monday, with more warmth in store

Chicago absolutely obliterated its daily temperature record Monday, and more warm weather is on the way on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service’s observation station at O’Hare International Airport, the mercury hit 67 degrees at 1:51 p.m. Monday, officially setting the record for the date.

The previous record of 64 degrees had been set in 2000, according to officials.

Still, the temperature wasn’t done rising, going up to 71 degrees as of 3:51 p.m. before starting to decrease as the afternoon wore on.

It is still possible the temperature was higher than 71 degrees at some point, but the NWS only makes official measurements on the hour, so that high will likely be the record when data is released on Tuesday.

Chicago isn’t done with record-setting warmth, either. According to NWS data, the warmest temperature ever recorded in the city in the month of February is 75 degrees, a mark that was set on Feb. 27, 1976.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the forecast high temperature in Chicago on Tuesday is precisely 75 degrees, meaning that the city could meet or exceed that mark.

Just as quickly as that warm weather took hold, it will dissipate, and in fact things are going to get downright frosty. Highs Wednesday are only expected to reach into the 30s, and temperatures will likely decrease throughout the day, with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible by noon, according to forecast models.

In the blink of an eye, temperatures will start to warm again, with readings potentially climbing back into the 60s by Saturday.