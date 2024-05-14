One the country's most beloved sandwich shops is getting into the "value meal" game.

According to a press release, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is introducing an "Everyday Value Combo Deal" in response to "pricing inflation and increased costs of living." It's the first-time the sandwich shop has created such an offer, the release added.

The offer will only be available in select markets, including the Chicago area, the release said.

While deals may vary by city, the Chicago area offer includes an $8.99 Original Combo sandwich -- turkey, ham or chicken -- plus one "add-on," which could be chips, a cookie, a fountain drink or a water.

According to a spokesperson, the deal with be available through June 2. Similar deals will be offered 16 other cites, including Denver, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Indianapolis, Boston, Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Potbelly's offer comes on the heels of rising fast food prices across the country.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski recently said there were fewer visits and lower spending by customers earning $45,000 per year or less. Kempczinski said that as grocery inflation has retreated, those customers are more likely to eat at home.

The comments come after the world's largest hamburger chain, based in Chicago, was targeted online for a Connecticut restaurant’s $18 Big Mac combo meals and $7 Egg McMuffin. Users on TikTok also started sharing their complaints.