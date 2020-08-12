Family Rescues Dog Found Swimming 4 Miles Off-Shore in Lake Michigan

The Wilcox family from Western Michigan was out on their boat last Friday, and was surprised to find a dog swimming four miles offshore in Lake Michigan.

The family was boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort when they saw a red animal swimming in the lake and jumped into action. They used a lift and a pole to get the very wet and cold dog into the boat.

The animal was scanned for a microchip and the veterinarian was able to locate her owners.

The dog's owners were very grateful and said they had been on a sailboat when their dog fell into water.