dog rescued

Family Rescues Dog Found Swimming 4 Miles Off-Shore in Lake Michigan

By Jennifer Lay

The Wilcox family from Western Michigan was out on their boat last Friday, and was surprised to find a dog swimming four miles offshore in Lake Michigan.

The family was boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort when they saw a red animal swimming in the lake and jumped into action. They used a lift and a pole to get the very wet and cold dog into the boat.

The animal was scanned for a microchip and the veterinarian was able to locate her owners.

Local

richton park 1 hour ago

Richton Park Apartment for Seniors Still Without Power After Storms

John Catanzara 1 hour ago

FOP President Pens Letter to U.S. Attorney Blasting Kim Foxx, Asks for Federal Intervention

The dog's owners were very grateful and said they had been on a sailboat when their dog fell into water.

This article tagged under:

dog rescuedlake michigan boat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us