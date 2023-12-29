Family demands answers after Lyft driver shot and killed one day after Christmas

Grieving loved ones are desperately seeking answers about what led up to the death of a Chicago Lyft driver, who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Adriana Arocha Duque lost her life just one day after celebrating Christmas with her family.

“I didn’t imagine it, so it’s something so horrible that I can’t think about it clearly,” said her nephew, Jose Chacon.

In an interview with NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago, Chacon said their family is now coping with the loss of someone he described as a beautiful person inside and out.

“She was special, [a] strong, working woman, very loving, she had many friends,” he said.

Family members said she was driving for Lyft at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night and was dropping off two passengers in the Austin neighborhood when something happened. As of late Friday, it's still unclear what exactly transpired.

According to Chicago police, they responded to the 4800 block of West Thomas, where a car had struck two parked vehicles. Officers found a woman, later identified as Arocha Duque, sitting in the driver's seat. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

“Justice needs to be done because we understand that this is not the last person that has experienced this in the same area this month,” said the victim’s brother-in-law, Jhonny Chacon.

According to a community alert issued by police on Friday, at least seven rideshare drivers were robbed in December. In several incidents, the victims were hit in the head with a gun. It remains unclear if the incidents are connected or if the same suspects are responsible for Arocha Duque's death.

“This time it happened to her, tomorrow, it could happen to someone else... No we don’t want it to happen to anyone,” said her nephew.

Lyft issued a statement, saying, “Our hearts are with Ms. Arocha-Duque's loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to her family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

Arocha Duque, who was 34 years old, was originally from Venezuela and immigrated to the states seeking asylum, her nephew said. She cared for her dog Hunter, and was driving for Lyft to make extra money.

“We want justice and somehow the applications have to take action,” he said, referring to rideshare companies.

A witness told police they saw a man and woman running away from the vehicle. Family said they were caught on surveillance video, but so far no suspect descriptions have been released.

Area Four detectives were investigating late Friday.