Excessive heat, air quality issues in Chicago forecast Sunday

The Chicago area is going to see a stretch of hot and humid weather in coming days, with excessive heat watches and air quality issues both in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area is under a heat advisory Monday, and is under an excessive heat watch for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s and for heat indices to potentially reach northwards of 110 degrees.

What’s more, an air quality alert has been issued for most of the Chicago area, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will, Kendall and Grundy counties due to excessive ozone and particulate levels in coming days.

Active children and adults, especially those with preexisting respiratory conditions, should limited prolonged outdoor exposure, according to officials.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to soar into the low-90s, with humidity also on the rise in the Chicago area. A high-pressure dome is expected to steer showers and storms around the area, with humidity boosting heat indices in excess of 100 degrees by Monday.

On Tuesday, highs are expected tor each into the upper-90s, with heat indices reaching up to 115 degrees in some locations.

There is a chance that the high-pressure dome may sag enough to the south to allow for some showers and thunderstorms to hit the northern portions of the Chicago area Tuesday, which would help alleviate some of the heat, but the humidity is expected to stick around for several days.

Showers and storms will be possible intermittently from Wednesday into next weekend, with temperatures finally starting to cool down by Sunday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, information and forecasts.