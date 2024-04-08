Evanston middle school science students awestruck by partial solar eclipse

Learning about solar and lunar eclipses has always been part of the curriculum for eighth-grade science students at Nichols Middle School in Evanston.

But seeing one in person hasn't been.

“They’re so lucky to have a very, very near total eclipse shown to them. It’s one of the coolest phenomena you could see,” said eighth-grade science teacher Ben Apter.

“Absolutely [it’s] a dream,” he added.

The class made their way to the school lawn midday, solar glasses in hand, to view the celestial event.

At its peak, “oohs” and “ahhs” were heard from students.

“I love this," said student Anna Naidech. "Textbooks are amazing. They serve their purpose, but getting to see it in real life is cooler than I can imagine."

Others had similar thoughts.

“I think it’s so cool to think about the fact that I’m one of the generations that gets to see it, and in my prime years where I’ll get to remember it and appreciate it,” said Naidech’s classmate, Bella Henderson.

Evanston was not in the path of totality; therefore, students had to temper expectations.

“I expected it to be like night dark. My expectations got a bit high,” said another student, Zyra Ali-Frazier.

They were, however, surprised by the chill in the air and sharp shadows as the science lesson was brought to life before their eyes.

Earlier this year, the class toured the Adler Planetarium and was educated about how and why an eclipse happens.

Seeing the midday twilight in person was an extra-rare treat.

“I feel lucky. I’m not going to be able to see this for another 20 years. That’s a whole lot of time to wait,” said student Noah Swift.