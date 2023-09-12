DuSable Lake Shore Drive to see major lane reductions on Chicago's South Side

Drivers on Chicago’s South Side will have to contend with major lane reductions on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in coming weeks.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, a repaving project on the roadway will impact lanes between 31st Street and 57th Drive.

Officials began pre-staging work over the weekend, and the lane closures went into effect on Monday. Those closures are expected to remain in place for approximately six weeks.

Officials say that southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes for at least three weeks. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, the southbound side of the roadway will be reduced to just one lane of traffic.

Work is expected to transition to the northbound lanes of the affected corridor beginning around Oct. 9, officials said.

More information can be found on CDOT’s website.