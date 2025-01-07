The sons of convicted drug lord "El Chapo" could be one step closer to reaching a plea deal with the federal government. His sons, Joaquin and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, initially pleaded not guilty to drug-related charges for their alleged role in leading what authorities said is one of the most violent drug cartels in the world.

Federal prosecutors in court on Tuesday revealed new details in their case against Joaquin and Ovidio Guzman Lopez and how they're still working to resolve the case before trial.

"For them to offer them a deal and a cooperating deal is something significant," said retired DEA agent Michael Wilhite.

Wilhite spent many years tracking the inner workings of the cartel and their father "El Chapo," who is currently serving a life in prison after being convicted for his role in the criminal enterprise.

"Even though he's incarcerated, the business, the organization continues to operate; it continues to have layers," Wilhite said.

The two brothers did not appear in court. Their attorney spoke to the court by phone. Both are facing multiple charges for drugs trafficking.

They're accused of leading and running the Sinaloa Cartel, which federal authorities say have manufactured and trafficked fentanyl into the U.S.

According to the Justice Department, the Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most violent and powerful drug organizations in the world. The federal government is trying to hold every associate and leader of this cartel accountable.

"The message they're sending is that we're not going to quit, we're going to do whatever we can do to bring you forth to prosecution," said Wilhite.

Ovidio was arrested in the summer of 2023. He's also facing charges in New York. Federal prosecutors told a judge in Chicago they're still trying to hammer out a plea deal that would encompass both cases in a global resolution. Both parties are asking a judge for more time as they continue to negotiate.

A criminal defense attorney weighed in on the case.

"Joaquin helped turned in one of the most narco traffickers in the world, Zambada, and that in itself is invaluable and he should be able to turn that piece of evidence or that favor that he did the federal government for a whole lot of favors, meaning significant reduction in sentence for instance," explained criminal defense attorney Jorge Montes of Montes and Associates.

Ovidio's next court hearing is set for the end of February. His brother Joaquin will appear in court in March.