Driver sought after 2 killed in suburban Will County hit-and-run

Police in suburban Will County are searching for the driver who struck and killed two pedestrians in a hit-and-run on Saturday night.

According to authorities, officers with the Crest Hill Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Plainfield Road regarding two people who had been struck by a vehicle. Both victims sustained severe injuries and later died, police said.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Laurie K. Cooper, 53, and Danny L. Cooper, 68, both of Plainfield. Both Laurie and Danny Copper were pronounced dead at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Autopsies were performed on Sunday, but the cause and manner of their deaths hadn't been revealed Monday evening.

Crest Hill police were reviewing nearby surveillance video and sorting through crash debris as they worked to track down the suspect's vehicle. Authorities posted images on social media of a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee - a vehicle similar to the one at the crash scene.

The vehicle in question is missing at least four silver rectangle grill pieces and at least one fog light.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver involved is asked to call Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111. Anonymous tips can also be sumitted to the Crime Stoppers of Will County at 1-800-323-6734.