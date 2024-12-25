Lake County

Driver charged with DUI after passenger killed when vehicle slams into Lake County home

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Marcos Corona-Vargas, 31, of Round Lake Beach, was driving a Jeep when he went off the roadway and crashed into a home.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Round Lake Beach man was charged with reckless homicide and driving while under the influence after his passenger was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a home, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the 21300 block of West Engle Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Marcos Corona-Vargas, 31, of Round Lake Beach, was driving a Jeep eastbound onto West Engle Drive when he went off the roadway, drove into a yard and slammed into a home.

A 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was critically injured and died at the scene, authorities said. A second 22-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, who was sitting in the back seat, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

The driver, Corona-Vargas, also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved charges of reckless homicide and DUI after investigators determined Corona-Vargas was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. After being released from the hospital, he will be lodged in the Lake County Jail, authorities said.

An autopsy on the passenger who died will be scheduled, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

