‘Dreadhead Cowboy' Faces Multiple Charges After Riding Horse Onto Dan Ryan Expressway

The man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” is facing multiple charges after he rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway during rush hour on Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

Adam Hollingsworth, who has become well-known in the city for riding his horse during a variety of protests and events, was arrested and is facing charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and criminal trespass to state-supported property in connection to the incident.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police say Hollingsworth rode his horse into the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street. Officers arrived on the scene at 71st Street, finding Hollingsworth and his horse surrounded by multiple motorcycles and other vehicles.

Troopers asked him to leave the highway multiple times, and he refused, officials said.

Officers were able to escort Hollingsworth off the highway at 95th Street, where he was arrested by state troopers.

After the arrest, troopers were trying to secure the horse when another individual, identified as 55-year-old Darron Luster, attempted to grab the horse’s reins and refused to let go. He was placed under arrest for obstruction and resisting arrest, police said.

The horse was placed into the care of Animal Care and Control, and troopers observed multiple injuries to the animal, including injuries to its front hooves.

Additional charges are pending, authorities say.