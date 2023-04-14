One of Chicago's most popular interactive museums is getting a giant, new, immersive exhibit -- and it's all about polka dots.

Beginning next month, a bright yellow, three-story, immersive infinity installation "Dots Obsession" will make its U.S. debut at The WNDR Museum in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, a release says. The art installation, designed by Yayoi Kusma, 94, will feature a series of floating yellow spheres with black polka dots in a mirrored environment that guests can walk alongside and peep through.

MORE: Here Are All The Chicago Museums Where Kids Get in Free

According to organizers, the exhibit will fill the atrium of the museum, and the sense of infinity is "offered through the play of reflections between the circular shapes and the surrounding mirrors on the room’s walls."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The idea behind the exhibit, the release says, is to "transport visitors into Kusama’s obsession with polka dots, repetition, celestial bodies and the experience of the infinite."

“Since my childhood, I have always made works with polka dots. Earth, moon, sun and human beings all represent dots; a single particle among billions,” Kusama has said.

Kusama's Dots Obsession was created in 2008, and first debuted in London. Prior to Dots Obsession opening in Chicago May 12, Kusama's current infinity exhibit at the WNDR Museum in Chicago, "Let's Survive Forever," which features stainless steel balls suspended from the ceiling and arranged across the floor, will close April 30.

MORE: Mark Your Calendar For Free Chicago Museum Days in April 2023

Following it's Chicago run, "Let's Survive Forever" will travel to the WNDR Museum in Boston.

According to museum officials, the Chicago WNDR Museum is home to more than 20 installations that are "designed to awaken guests’ senses through mind-expanding experience and provocation."

The museum is open seven days a week. Tickets start at $32 and must be purchased in advance. More information can be found here.