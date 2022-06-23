Free Chicago Museums With Kids: Here Are All The Museums Where Kids Get in Free

While some of Chicago's museums have free admission days throughout the summer, many zoos, parks and museums across the city offer free admission for kids, year-round.

Here's where.

Adler Planetarium

Kids under 3 years-old enter for free. Tickets for kids 3-11 are $24.

More information about Adler Planetarium tickets here.

American Writers Museum

Children 12 and under are free. Tickets for those over 12 years old start at $9.

More information about American Writers Museum tickets here.

Arts Club of Chicago

Admission is free for all ages.

More information about visiting the Arts Club of Chicago here.

Art Institute of Chicago

Admission is free for all kids under 14. Admission is also free for teens 14-17 who are Chicago residents. General admission tickets for teens 14-17 who are not Chicago residents begin at $16.

More information about Art Institute tickets here.

Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

Tickets for those 18 and under are free. Adult tickets start at $5.

More information about the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art tickets here.

Chicago Cultural Center

Admission is free for all ages.

More information about visiting the Chicago Cultural Center here.

Chicago History Museum

Admission is free for Illinois residents who are under 18 and are Illinois residents. Admission is also free for kids under 12 who are not Illinois residents. Tickets for those 13 and older who are not Illinois residents begin at $17.

More information about Chicago History museum tickets here.

Chicago Maritime Museum

Children under 12 can visit for free, and student tickets start at $5.

More information about Chicago Maritime Museum tickets here.

Chicago Sports Museum

$6 for children 4-11. Free for kids under 3. ​Guests of the adjacent Harry Caray's 7th Inning Stretch Restaurant receive free admission with minimum purchase.



More information about Chicago Sports Museum tickets here.

Design Museum of Chicago

Free for all ages.

More information about visiting the Design Museum of Chicago here.

Driehaus Museum

Children 12 and under are free. Student tickets start at $10.

More information about Driehaus Museum tickets here.

DuSable Museum of African American History

Free admission for children 6 and under. Tickets for children age 6-11 begin at $4.

More information about DuSable Museum of African American History tickets here.

Field Museum

Admission is free for kids under 3 years old. Admission is $11 for children 3-11 who are Chicago residents and $18 for Illinois residents. Admission for out-of-state children begins at $20.

More information about Field Museum tickets here.

Garfield Park Conservatory

Admission is free for all ages, but online reservations are required.

More information about reserving a time to visit the Garfield Park Conservatory here.

Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo is free for all ages.

More information about getting tickets to the Lincoln Park Zoo here.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free admission for anyone 18 and under.

More information about Museum of Contemporary Art tickets here.

Museum of Illusions

Free admission for children 4 and under. Ticket for kids over 5 begin at $15.

More information about tickets to the Museum of Illusions here.

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

Children under are free. Tickets for kids age 3-17 are $5.

More information about the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian here.

Museum of Science and Industry

Admission is free for children under 3, and $12.95 for kids aged 3-11.

More information about Museum of Science Industry tickets here.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free for all ages.

More information about visiting the National Museum of Mexican Art here.

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

Admission is free for all ages.

More information about visiting the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture here.

Peggy Notebart Nature Museum

Children under 3 get into the museum for free. Tickets for children over the age of 6 begin at $6.

More information about Peggy Notebart Nature Museum tickets here.

Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago

Children under 12 are free. Student admission begins at $5.

More information about the Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago here.