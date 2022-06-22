Chicago Museum Free Days For Summer 2022

As warm summer temperatures hit Chicago, many residents and visitors are looking for ways to cool off and get some relief from the heat. And the city's many museums are a great option.
Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission as the summer continues.
Art Institute
Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday.
Adler Planetarium
Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.
Chicago Botanic Garden
Free admission for Illinois residents on July 12, 14 and August 9,11. Proof of residence required.
Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.
Chicago History Museum
Free admission for Illinois residents June 23 and 30, July 4, Aug. 23-26 and 30-31. Tickets can be reserved here.
DuSable Museum of African American Art
Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.
Lincoln Park Zoo
No, it's not a museum -- but admission to the Zoo is free every day.
Museum of Contemporary Art
Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.
Museum of Contemporary Photography
Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.
National Museum of Mexican Art
Smart Museum of Art
Shedd Aquarium
Free admission for Illinois residents June 27-28. Tickets must be reserved online.