Chicago Museum Free Days For Summer 2022

As warm summer temperatures hit Chicago, many residents and visitors are looking for ways to cool off and get some relief from the heat. And the city's many museums are a great option.

Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission as the summer continues.

Art Institute

Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adler Planetarium

Every Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Illinois residents can visit the planetarium for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Proof of residency required.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Free admission for Illinois residents on July 12, 14 and August 9,11. Proof of residence required.

Preregistration for nonmembers is required. Parking fees apply.

Chicago History Museum

Free admission for Illinois residents June 23 and 30, July 4, Aug. 23-26 and 30-31. Tickets can be reserved here.

DuSable Museum of African American Art

Free for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Lincoln Park Zoo

No, it's not a museum -- but admission to the Zoo is free every day.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free for Illinois residents every Tuesday.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Free everyday. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free everyday.

Smart Museum of Art

Free everyday.

Shedd Aquarium

Free admission for Illinois residents June 27-28. Tickets must be reserved online.