Mark Your Calendar For Free Chicago Museum Days in April 2023

As temperatures begin to rise, you may be looking for things to do across Chicago. The city has a lot to offer -- in particular, award-winning museums. From art to history to technology, there's a little something for everyone.

Illinois residents are in luck, as many of these museums offer free admission on select days.

Check out our roundup of Chicago museums with free days this month.

Adler Planetarium

When: Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All tickets must be purchased in advance online. Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12).

Field Museum

Tickets are only available onsite, cannot be reserved in advance and include all general admission exhibitions. Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade) and active military personnel.

When: April 18, 22 and 25th

Museum of Science and Industry

The museum is always free for United States military active-duty personnel and veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters, Chicago police officers and Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade).

When: April 18 and 22

Chicago History Museum

When: April 4 and 26

The museum is always free for active-duty military and veterans, active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade), Illinois residents under age 18, and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

When: Every Wednesday

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Admission is always free for military and first responders.

Museum of Contemporary Art

When: Every Tuesday

The museum is always free for visitors under age 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers receive free admission, members of the military and police and fire departments and veterans, and Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12th grade).

The Peggy Nobart Nature Museum

When: April 6, 13, 20 and 27

The museum is always free for active-duty service members with ID and their families, Illinois teachers, and children under three.